Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 18th (AAPL, ACST, ADSK, AEL, ARES, AVB, AXL, BABA, BOSS, BPMC)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 18th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $368.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $304.00 to $297.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $220.00. The firm currently has an average rating on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to $41.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $222.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $212.00 to $250.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $103.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $232.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $27.00 to $20.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) had its target price lowered by Sidoti from $116.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $34.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $195.00 to $210.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) was given a €7.00 ($8.14) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $140.00 to $152.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $270.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $125.00 to $135.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.50 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $32.00 to $35.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $142.00 to $143.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €82.50 ($95.93) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $129.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $45.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $24.00 to $22.50. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.60 ($3.02) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €51.00 ($59.30) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €70.00 ($81.40) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $199.00 to $211.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $235.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $13.00 to $14.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price boosted by Argus from $245.00 to $325.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $12.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $60.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Argus from $300.00 to $340.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) was given a €23.00 ($26.74) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $219.00 to $228.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $144.00 to $141.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $54.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $47.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) had its price target boosted by Buckingham Research from $58.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $82.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.50 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) had its price target cut by Sidoti from $68.00 to $61.00. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target increased by Argus from $10.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $96.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $280.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $64.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $22.50 to $30.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €67.00 ($77.91) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from to . They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $110.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $192.00 to $190.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $85.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

