Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 27.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBCAA opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $887.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.286 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

