Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.01

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 2664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPAY shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Repay from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The stock has a market cap of $734.19 million, a PE ratio of -73.75 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

