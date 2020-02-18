Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $453.11

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $453.11 and traded as high as $493.14. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $492.10, with a volume of 1,543,904 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 446.11 ($5.87).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 472.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 453.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion and a PE ratio of -92.85.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.