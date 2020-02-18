Reitmans (TSE:RET.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.89

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET.A) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $0.82. Reitmans shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 34,225 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.89.

About Reitmans (TSE:RET.A)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

