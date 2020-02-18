Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Regis Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

OTCMKTS:RGRNF opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. Regis Resources has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

