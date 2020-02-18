Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 77,204 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 18,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,027,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,969,000 after purchasing an additional 122,851 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 40,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,916. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

