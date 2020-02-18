Refereum Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.59 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $1.59 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 45.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Gate.io, IDEX and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.60 or 0.03162170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00242527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00156496 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,239,201 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx, DDEX, Gate.io, Cobinhood, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.