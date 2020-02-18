Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) traded down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$2.32 ($1.65) and last traded at A$2.32 ($1.65), 15,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.37 ($1.68).

The stock has a market cap of $115.54 million and a PE ratio of 17.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Reef Casino Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Reef Casino Trust’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. Reef Casino Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.94%.

Reef Casino Trust owns and leases the Reef Hotel Casino complex located in Cairns, Australia. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Cairns, Australia. Reef Casino Trust is a subsidiary of Reef Casino Investments Pty Ltd.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Reef Casino Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reef Casino Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.