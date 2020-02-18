Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.99

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 4339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76.

In other Redwood Trust news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 138.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

