Red Pulse Phoenix Reaches Market Cap of $3.69 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $889,345.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Binance, Coinrail and Bitbns.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

