Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 105,457 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $41,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 116.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 9.1% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 0.7% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 53,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $82.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.