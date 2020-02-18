Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489,988 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RLGY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,135,000 after buying an additional 143,975 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Realogy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Realogy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 379,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 26,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Realogy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

Shares of RLGY stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 66,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $18.53.

RLGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Realogy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

