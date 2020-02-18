Ravencoin Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $189.22 million and $26.86 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.81 or 0.03048773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00238269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00048707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00152075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000611 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,541,790,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Graviex, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, QBTC, CryptoBridge, IDCM, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

