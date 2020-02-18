Rapids (RPD) Price Down 19.8% This Week

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. Rapids has a total market cap of $744,049.00 and approximately $413.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last week, Rapids has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.55 or 0.03063570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00240329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00045628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00154365 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,333,116,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,034,354,354 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

