Rajan Naik Sells 2,740 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Stock

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MSI stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.83. The stock had a trading volume of 50,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,027. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.73. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $135.97 and a 52-week high of $186.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.58.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

