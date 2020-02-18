Raise Trading 50.4% Lower Over Last Week (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Raise token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $216,068.00 and $16,455.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raise has traded 50.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.45 or 0.03115565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00239732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00153364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

