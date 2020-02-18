Qwertycoin (QWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $857,888.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $857,888.00 and approximately $3,699.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.