Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Qutoutiao in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.70 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTT opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Qutoutiao has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.92). Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 380.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.72) EPS. Qutoutiao’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qutoutiao will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 176,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 111.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 142,530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Qutoutiao in the third quarter worth $973,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Qutoutiao in the third quarter worth $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

