Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) Trading Down 15.4%

Quest PharmaTech Inc (CVE:QPT)’s share price dropped 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 103,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 45,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 million and a PE ratio of -3.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes antibody based immunotherapeutic products for cancer. It operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical/Pharmaceutical Products and Consumer/Cosmetic Products. The company focuses on combinatorial immunotherapeutic approaches to cancer by using monoclonal antibodies of the immunoglobulin G or E subclass in combination with chemotherapy/immune-adjuvant.

