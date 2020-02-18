Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and $236,209.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009206 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00025873 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011993 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.13 or 0.02618223 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023977 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,403,888 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.