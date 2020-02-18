Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Hits Market Cap of $785,905.00

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 37.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Quanta Utility Token has a market cap of $785,905.00 and $5,593.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 47.9% against the dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00482059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $613.66 or 0.06296085 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00069244 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00028464 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005260 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

