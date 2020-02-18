Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Receives $45.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 60.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.15. 1,038,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,865. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

