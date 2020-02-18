QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.80

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.80, with a volume of 1363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 49,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,679.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

