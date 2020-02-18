Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,849 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Qiwi were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qiwi by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 395,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 323,714 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Qiwi by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 491,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 305,475 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Qiwi by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 55,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Qiwi by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qiwi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qiwi alerts:

QIWI traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $20.41. 1,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,045. Qiwi PLC has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Qiwi had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Qiwi PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QIWI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiwi in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qiwi in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiwi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Qiwi Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QIWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.