QASH (QASH) Market Cap Hits $19.87 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. One QASH token can now be bought for $0.0568 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Ethfinex, Hotbit and EXX. During the last week, QASH has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $19.87 million and $185,149.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.45 or 0.03115565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00239732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00153364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002774 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, EXX, Huobi, LATOKEN, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Liquid and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.