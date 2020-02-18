PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,448 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of PulteGroup worth $31,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.62. 171,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

