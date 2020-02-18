PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $40.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.99.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE PHM opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26. PulteGroup has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $47.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3,626.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.