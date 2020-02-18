PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $294,386.00 and $58,916.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.38 or 0.03042284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00237955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00150260 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

