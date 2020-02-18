Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $238.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.77.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reduced their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,702. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $199.53 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.65.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

