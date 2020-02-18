Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,717 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $273,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $293,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 198,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.4% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $2,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $149.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,077,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.35 and its 200 day moving average is $137.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

