Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Psychemedics has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

Shares of PMD opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 million, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.74. Psychemedics has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Psychemedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.