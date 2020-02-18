Prudential (LON:PRU) Given New GBX 1,425 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,323 ($17.40) to GBX 1,425 ($18.75) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,835 ($24.14) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,668.67 ($21.95).

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,493.50 ($19.65) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,432.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,420.46. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 132.20 ($1.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.