Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 70,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2,992.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 29,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. 1,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,532. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.