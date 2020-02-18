Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

PRTA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 111,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,184. Prothena has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $520.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Prothena had a negative net margin of 9,542.63% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Prothena by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Prothena by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Prothena by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prothena by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

