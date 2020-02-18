Proteo (OTCMKTS:PTEO) Shares Down 3.3%

Proteo Inc (OTCMKTS:PTEO) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Proteo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTEO)

Proteo, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, intends to develop, promote, and market pharmaceuticals and other biotech products in the United States. The company focuses on the development of anti-inflammatory treatments for rare diseases. Its proprietary product includes Elafin, a human protein that naturally occurs in human skin, lungs, and mammary glands.

