ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Price Target Cut to $108.00

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Sidoti from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Get ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity alerts:

Shares of CMD opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $93.87.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

In other ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity news, Director Mark N. Diker purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.43 per share, with a total value of $62,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,233 shares in the company, valued at $26,609,726.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George L. Fotiades purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.62 per share, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,662,833.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,750 shares of company stock worth $436,005. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.