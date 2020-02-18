ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $148.11

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $148.11 and last traded at $147.86, with a volume of 104947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $332,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

