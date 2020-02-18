Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.07

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.07 and last traded at $97.84, with a volume of 176349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.55.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.79.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.02.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after acquiring an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,601,000 after acquiring an additional 585,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,504,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,687,000 after acquiring an additional 357,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,196,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,661,000 after acquiring an additional 288,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
About Prologis (NYSE:PLD)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.