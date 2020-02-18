Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.07

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.07 and last traded at $97.84, with a volume of 176349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.79.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after acquiring an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,601,000 after acquiring an additional 585,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,504,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,687,000 after acquiring an additional 357,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,196,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,661,000 after acquiring an additional 288,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

