Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,992,000 after purchasing an additional 183,533 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

NYSE PG traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $124.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,862,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699,133. The company has a market capitalization of $311.50 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

