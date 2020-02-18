Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $25,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $310,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,444 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $62.42. 462,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,781. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

