Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,068 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $26,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,981. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

