Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,008 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.94% of California Water Service Group worth $23,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 349.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWT. ValuEngine lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of CWT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.91. 2,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,903. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

