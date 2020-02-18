Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.22 Million Stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Stericycle worth $25,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,186,000 after acquiring an additional 439,266 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $22,526,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 28.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,830,000 after purchasing an additional 303,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,311 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Stericycle by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,163,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,322 shares during the period.

SRCL stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.59. 11,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,880. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. Stericycle Inc has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $67.94.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

