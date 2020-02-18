Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.26 Million Stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Columbia Banking System worth $24,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at about $838,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 49.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 52,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,822. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

