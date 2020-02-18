Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Healthequity worth $23,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 13.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 79,097 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 6,073.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Healthequity by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthequity alerts:

In other Healthequity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $306,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,413 shares of company stock worth $3,197,176 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Healthequity stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.80. 16,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.06. Healthequity Inc has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HQY. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.