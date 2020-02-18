Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 781,336 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 466.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.35% of Phibro Animal Health worth $23,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 799.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 125.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 27.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 77.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.19. 1,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,965. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.87 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAHC. G.Research lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Gabelli lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

