Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,268 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Cogent Communications worth $23,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,235,000 after purchasing an additional 105,911 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 454,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 93.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 205,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 355,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $34,955.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,107 in the last three months. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.19. 1,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,560. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

