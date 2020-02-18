Primoris Services (PRIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.36. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $23.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $18,327,483.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,439,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,654,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $461,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

