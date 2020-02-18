Primas Trading Down 16.5% This Week (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $1.42 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primas has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Primas token can currently be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Gate.io, LBank and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.60 or 0.03162170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00242527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00156496 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Primas launched on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx, BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

